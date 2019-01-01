New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Cano expects Monday to be final rehab game
by: David Adler — MLB: Mets 4m
The box score from Robinson Canó's first rehab game in Brooklyn looked good enough on its own. But what Cano said after the game Saturday was even more encouraging. Cano said he only expects to play one more rehab game, on Monday, with an off-day...
Tweets
-
RT @SNYtv: You ask, we deliver https://t.co/TZ8TUy5NXlBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @yayroger: On marriage: Keith: I'm 0 for 2 Gare: Yeah but you're really good in the late innings. I sense a game-winning hit. Keith: You do?! Well these games are a lot longer today... https://t.co/rIH5xe0NrsBlogger / Podcaster
-
a nice winHigh fives for victory No. 69. 🙏 #MetsWin https://t.co/JSHJICEmFdBlogger / Podcaster
-
ICYMI - I was on Talkin' Mets 77 WABC w/ @JonSportsTalk listen to my spot below. #Mets #LFGM #LGM https://t.co/dbl1TSgo6eBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JoshFink313: Robinson Cano doubles in his third and possibly final at-bat. If so, he finished 1-for-3 on the day #Mets #Cyclones https://t.co/sO7d2pcV8IBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JoshFink313: Robinson Cano comes up a fourth time and knocks in a run with an RBI single. He was immediately pinch-ran for after the hit. Cano finishes the game 2-for-4 with a double, RBI, and run scored. Seven innings at second base for him tonight #Mets #Cyclones https://t.co/prB1dSSRCfBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets