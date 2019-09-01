New York Mets

Morning Briefing: The Stro Show Takes Philly As Mets Go For Sweep

by: Marissa Credle Mets Merized Online 7m

Good morning, Mets fans!On Saturday, the Mets defeated the Phillies by a score of 5-3, solidifying a series win. Steven Matz received the win after lasting five innings, giving up three runs (

