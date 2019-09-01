New York Mets

Rising Apple
46118697_thumbnail

Mets: Marcus Stroman needs to convince the team he’s worth a long-term deal

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 4m

Marcus Stroman's presence helped change the culture of the 2019 New York Mets. As far as a long-term deal goes, he'll need to convince the team he's worth ...

Tweets