New York Mets

The Mets Police
46119505_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Meaningful Games In September!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

SLACKISH REACTION:  I do’t know about the Mets but I enjoyed the heck out of The Last Beach Day.  I’m sure baseball was great and all but the ocean was warm, still no jellyfish, and the sun was out so hey LGM and stuff but who cares. The Mets are 4...

Tweets