New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The Dark Knight Relieves! Matt Harvey came out of the pen Saturday night…how did he do? You’ll look!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 28s
Hey major thanks to Rory B on twitter for putting this under my nose as I didn’t even think to check a boxscore this morning. The Dark Knight’s chief weapon is surprise… Surpise and an almost fanatical devotion to Hot Babes And Distractions. But...
Tweets
-
Enjoyed the ballgame. #ShoutOut@MetsBooth can I get a shout out for my wife who just nabbed the Matz foul ball? https://t.co/yaaDfLJnPHTV / Radio Network
-
RT @CWilliamson44: Robinson Cano said if all goes according to plan, he will join the Mets on Tuesday.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ByJamesWagner: There have been few pitchers 5-9 or shorter. Marcus Stroman is the only one in the majors now. Pedro Martinez on Garcia, who strikes out a lot of batters with deception & spin: “I hope the future holds a lot of good for him, like it did for me. Or better.” https://t.co/LOdAJXaA1BBeat Writer / Columnist
-
SEPTEMBER BASEBALL! LFGM.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Weather Permitting: Catch on the field and Senior Stroll around the warning track will take place tonight from 5:30-6:00 courtesy of @homeinsteadMinors
-
Robinson Cano told reporters in Brooklyn last night that he expects to be activated Tuesday in Washington.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets