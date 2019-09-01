New York Mets

The Mets Police
46120065_thumbnail

The Dark Knight Relieves! Matt Harvey came out of the pen Saturday night…how did he do? You’ll look!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 28s

Hey major thanks to Rory B on twitter for putting this under my nose as I didn’t even think to check a boxscore this morning.  The Dark Knight’s chief weapon is surprise… Surpise and an almost fanatical devotion to Hot Babes And Distractions.  But...

