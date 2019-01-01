New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Minors: Matthew Allan and other late-season promotions
by: David Groveman — Mets 360 3m
The Minor League season is winding down and I’ve started work on my Top 50 Met prospect list for the offseason but the Mets are keeping things interesting with some late season promotions. Typical…
Tweets
-
Enjoyed the ballgame. #ShoutOut@MetsBooth can I get a shout out for my wife who just nabbed the Matz foul ball? https://t.co/yaaDfLJnPHTV / Radio Network
-
RT @CWilliamson44: Robinson Cano said if all goes according to plan, he will join the Mets on Tuesday.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ByJamesWagner: There have been few pitchers 5-9 or shorter. Marcus Stroman is the only one in the majors now. Pedro Martinez on Garcia, who strikes out a lot of batters with deception & spin: “I hope the future holds a lot of good for him, like it did for me. Or better.” https://t.co/LOdAJXaA1BBeat Writer / Columnist
-
SEPTEMBER BASEBALL! LFGM.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Weather Permitting: Catch on the field and Senior Stroll around the warning track will take place tonight from 5:30-6:00 courtesy of @homeinsteadMinors
-
Robinson Cano told reporters in Brooklyn last night that he expects to be activated Tuesday in Washington.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets