MMN Recap: Cano Begins Rehab, Nimmo and Lowrie Progress

by: Joseph Hill Mets Minors 1m

Rochester (70-68) 5, Syracuse (73-65) 3   Box ScoreBrandon Nimmo DH: 0-3, BB, K, .200/.364/.343Jed Lowrie 2B: 0-4, RBI, K, .182/.250/.364Danny Espinosa SS: 2-4, HR, RBI, K, .254/.336

