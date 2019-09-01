New York Mets
Dilson Herrera Opts Out of Contract with Mets
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 5m
According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, infielder Dilson Herrera has opted out of his contract with the New York Mets.Herrera, 25, has spent the entirety of the 2019 campaign with the Mets' Tr
