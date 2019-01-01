New York Mets
WATCH: Mets' Brandon Nimmo plays Backyard Baseball
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 30s
If you grew up in the 90s, you probably played Backyard Baseball. Brandon Nimmo picks his team full of former MLB All-Stars.
Sam Haggerty posted on Instagram him at Citizens Bank Park. Could be joining the #Mets I interviewed Haggerty in Syracuse this past Thursday for @SNYtv https://t.co/UJjmzpFzVPMinors
The Mets are about to see a sharp increase in Smiles Above Replacement. https://t.co/xsJgAzSri0Blogger / Podcaster
It was more than just his on-field performance https://t.co/kC8WZsiaUBBlogger / Podcaster
If you haven't yet heard, Brandon Nimmo is back! Let's celebrate with a quick game of Backyard Baseball!TV / Radio Network
RT @MikeGinz: @FlavaFraz21 @MikeyRazz09 @DecentSeats @The7Line @MikeVacc Don’t listen to the troll @FlavaFraz21 . This @MikeyRazz09 guy looks like a guy that would pick a fight that at a men’s league 35+ game...🙄Player
Justin Verlander is through 6 no-hit innings in Toronto, where he threw a no-hitter in 2011. Has anyone thrown two no-hitters in the same ballpark as a visitor? From this list, it appears to have never been done. https://t.co/YJULYPwElRBeat Writer / Columnist
