New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets Activate Brandon Nimmo, Select Sam Haggerty

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 42s

As rosters have expanded, the Mets have activated outfielder Brandon Nimmo from the injured list, according to Tim Britton of The Athletic. Nimmo has been out since May 20 with a bulging cervical

Tweets