New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
43843079_thumbnail

Nimmo activated among Mets' Sept. callups

by: N/A MLB: Mets 1m

Brandon Nimmo is back. Sidelined since May 20 due to a bulging cervical disk and the effects of whiplash, Nimmo was activated from the 60-day injured list on Sunday as rosters expanded across MLB. Nimmo went 8-for-35 with one homer, five RBIs and...

Tweets