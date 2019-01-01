New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
46130310_thumbnail

Mets announce September call-ups, active Tomas Nido from IL

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3m

The Mets have announced a batch of September call-ups and activated Tomas Nido from the injured list. Nido joins Brandon Nimmo in returning from the IL, though his stint was far briefer after he...

Tweets