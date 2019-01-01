New York Mets

Metsblog
45858745_thumbnail

Marcus Stroman and Mets go for sweep of Phillies, Sunday at 7:05 p.m.

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 5m

The Mets (69-66, 13 GB in NL East, 4 GB for second Wild Card) take on the Philadelphia Phillies (69-65, 12.5 GB in NL East, 3.5 GB for second Wild Card) on Sunday at 7:05 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park.

Tweets