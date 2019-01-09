New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Open thread: Mets vs. Phillies, 9/1/19
by: Lukas Vlahos — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1m
Marcus Stroman takes the mound for a Sunday night finale in Philly.
Tweets
-
#LFGM!!!!!Super Fan
-
Throwback ace Verlander adds to Hall of Fame legacy with third no-hitter https://t.co/E3vLKylwipBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Bradford Doolittle: Throwback ace Verlander adds to Hall of Fame legacy with third no-hitter https://t.co/E3vLKylwipBeat Writer / Columnist
-
This is beautiful.When you get THE call. https://t.co/d9QdmA2oEMBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Pour one out for @jasoncfry.The Mets are wearing their royal blue road alternates tonight for just the 10th time this season -- and first time since July 20 in San Francisco. They're 3-6 in them this year, but 2-0 in the second half.Blogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets are wearing their royal blue road alternates tonight for just the 10th time this season -- and first time since July 20 in San Francisco. They're 3-6 in them this year, but 2-0 in the second half.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets