Mets recall outfielder Nimmo from Triple-A
by: AP — Fox Sports 46s
A jam-packed Mets notebook: * Brandon Nimmo joins Mets, shows up early, greets teammates as they enter clubhouse * Sam Haggerty gets surprised * And more! https://t.co/uFQyxK51dfBeat Writer / Columnist
In June, Brandon Nimmo wasn’t sure he would even return to the big leagues this season. On Sunday, he was activated from the injured list. https://t.co/tFJRzqy5YI @deeshathosarNewspaper / Magazine
There's a smooth 1-2-3 inning for Stroman in the fourth, getting his pitch count down to 65 through four. He's retired seven of eight.Stroman has six 1-2-3 innings in 30 frames he's started for the Mets to this point. https://t.co/HTCPa2IkYCBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @Mets: @manthapaige13 we're trying SamanthaBeat Writer / Columnist
A few years ago the Mets played a Sunday night game in Washington with an 8 p.m. start and then flew to Atlanta for a 1 p.m. start the following day, on Labor Day. And Dice-K pitched for the Mets, making it truly Labor Day.Beat Writer / Columnist
We talked about this on the broadcast the other night. Ramos writes “Buffalo Pen” on the tape. It began as a joke because Conforto would always sit where Ramos left his equipment. Wilson decided to start cordoning off the area. Hey, whatever works.When you extend your hitting streak to 25 games, you're allowed to start reserving your spot on the bench. 😂 https://t.co/ZyxXRggDvlTV / Radio Personality
