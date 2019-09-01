We talked about this on the broadcast the other night. Ramos writes “Buffalo Pen” on the tape. It began as a joke because Conforto would always sit where Ramos left his equipment. Wilson decided to start cordoning off the area. Hey, whatever works.

New York Mets When you extend your hitting streak to 25 games, you're allowed to start reserving your spot on the bench. 😂 https://t.co/ZyxXRggDvl