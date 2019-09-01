New York Mets

Mets’ Bullpen Implodes Late In Loss To Phillies

by: Mets – CBS New York CBS New York: WFAN 2m

Scott Kingery snapped an eighth-inning tie with a three-run double and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the New York Mets 5-2 on Sunday night to avert a three-game sweep.

