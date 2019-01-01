New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Watch: Umpire Joe West falls on Rajai Davis in funny scene
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 4m
Not only was Rajai Davis thrown out at home plate on Sunday night, but things got even more unpleasant when umpire Joe West fell on top of him. Davis pinch ran for Todd Frazier in the top of the eighth inning of his New York Mets' 5-2 loss to the...
Tweets
-
Did we ever find this guy? I love this video so much. https://t.co/af4i94Pk5fBlogger / Podcaster
-
Kelenic doing things. Mets fans don't look.Jared Kelenic ties the game with a 3-Run Shot off of Wingenter Top 9 7-7 @EVT_News https://t.co/OzJBpKewwMBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Mets Drop Final Game Of Series With Phillies, 5-3 https://t.co/iJUJARsSvn #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Congrats to @MikeyY626 an outstanding player and individual. Will manage or GM one day (if he wants to)Beat Writer / Columnist
-
My beef with Callaway tonight: if the plan was Familia and Diaz in the pen, with others unavailable, then play for the big inning in the 8th. Let J.D. Davis hit instead of Guillorme bunt.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets