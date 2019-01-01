New York Mets
Watch: Umpire Joe West accidentally falls on Mets' Davis
by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb — The Score 1m
It turns out you can bring Cowboy Joe down after all.There was a brief moment of levity late in Sunday night's game between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies. In the eighth inning, Rajai Davis accidentally slid into umpire Joe West as he...
Tweets
Did we ever find this guy? I love this video so much. https://t.co/af4i94Pk5fBlogger / Podcaster
Kelenic doing things. Mets fans don't look.Jared Kelenic ties the game with a 3-Run Shot off of Wingenter Top 9 7-7 @EVT_News https://t.co/OzJBpKewwMBlogger / Podcaster
New Post: Mets Drop Final Game Of Series With Phillies, 5-3 https://t.co/iJUJARsSvn #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
Blogger / Podcaster
Congrats to @MikeyY626 an outstanding player and individual. Will manage or GM one day (if he wants to)Beat Writer / Columnist
My beef with Callaway tonight: if the plan was Familia and Diaz in the pen, with others unavailable, then play for the big inning in the 8th. Let J.D. Davis hit instead of Guillorme bunt.Beat Writer / Columnist
