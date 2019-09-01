New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Umpire Joe West knocked over at home plate by Rajai Davis | SI.com
by: Charlotte Carroll September 01, 2019 — Sports Illustrated 2m
Umpire Joe West was knocked over by Rajai Davis who was trying to slide into home plate, and the screenshots are priceless.
Tweets
-
Rajai Davis looks like he's going to be scarred from this encounter https://t.co/NvnRrtwJMvTV / Radio Network
-
RT @JamilSmith: “The real snowflakes aren’t rape survivors who request trigger warnings or students who’d like that we use their correct pronouns—they’re people with power who can’t abide even the slightest criticism without using their influence to demand consequences.” https://t.co/SGvxMpLj8ABlogger / Podcaster
-
I’m not a “robot umps” guy but for GODS SAKE can we get rid of the handful of guys who obviously shouldn’t be doing this??Umpire Joe West blew this call. The pitch to @mconforto8 missed the zone by 3.35 inches. Conforto was forced to expand his zone and swing and miss at a ball in the same spot on the next pitch. Every pitch matters. #Mets v #Phillies https://t.co/5GItRTbKaj https://t.co/CdWCQAtne3Blogger / Podcaster
-
Wilmer was let go over like $4 million, FYI.Didn't notice til last night that Wilmer Flores is thriving in the desert. He hit .451 in August, is up to .322 for the season, and took Kershaw deep last night as Diamondbacks have won 6 straight to stay in WC race.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Just wow https://t.co/V3l5iUgDmaBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @HIMANSHU: Watch this thing about why i am meBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets