New York Mets

Mets Daddy

20/20 Hindsight: Mets Needed To Complete Sweep

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 20s

After a brief hiatus after a nice family vacation, I’m back watching games at home instead of on the app and able to get back to things like the 20/20 Hindsight. Without further ado: 1. The 1…

Tweets