Mets Police Morning Laziness: built in excuse why the Mets will get one hit today!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 55s

SLACKISH REACTION:   Hey how about that quality ESPN broadcast?  I really enjoyed the constant talking by A-Rod, the strike zone box, the cluttered score bug, throwing it to Buster Olney or whoever the other guy was, the 10 Years Ago This Was Cool...

