New York Mets

Metsblog
46151753_thumbnail

Mets Takeaways from Monday's 7-3 win over the Nationals, including a five-run fourth inning

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

The Mets only scored in two innings on Monday, but it was more than enough offense as they took down the Nationals by a score of 7-3.

Tweets