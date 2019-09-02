New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Gil Must Go: Gary Gentry needs to be more consistent!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 33s
Well as much as I’d like to bash Gil for overhanging – three pitchers in one inning? – clearly Gary G was getting tired giving up those runs in the 9th after 8 innings of 1 run ball. Gary was better than his line looks, but hey the Mets won. Gary...
Tweets
-
It finally happened https://t.co/EPqIYCeTjEBlogger / Podcaster
-
This is also pretty important from the major league perspective. There are now additional games that can be used as rehab for Robinson Cano and Jed Lowrie. #MetsFor the first time since 2012, there will be playoff baseball on Coney Island. The Brooklyn Cyclones are McNamara Division champions.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @JoshFink313: The Brooklyn Cyclones have made the New York Penn League Playoffs, winning the McNamara division. Edgardo Alfonzo makes the playoffs for the first time as manager of the team #Cyclones #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
MLB scores: Yankees shut out for first time in 220 games; Mets' Noah Syndergaard dominates Nationals https://t.co/VoJIhEa2D7Beat Writer / Columnist
-
With help from #Mets rehabbing 2B Robinson Canó and first-rounder Brett Baty, the @BKCyclones make a date for the postseason! ➡️ https://t.co/GmkRg7HHg7Official League Account
-
For the first time since 2012, there will be playoff baseball on Coney Island. The Brooklyn Cyclones are McNamara Division champions.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets