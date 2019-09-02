New York Mets

Gil Must Go: Gary Gentry needs to be more consistent!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 33s

Well as much as I’d like to bash Gil for overhanging  – three pitchers in one inning? – clearly Gary G was getting tired giving up those runs in the 9th after 8 innings of 1 run ball.  Gary was better than his line looks, but hey the Mets won. Gary...

