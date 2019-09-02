New York Mets

WFAN
Syndergaard Bounces Back, Mets Pound Nationals

by: Mets – CBS New York CBS New York: WFAN 7m

Noah Syndergaard struck out 10 while allowing three hits over seven shutout innings, Jeff McNeil hit a two-run homer, and the Mets defeated the Washington Nationals 7-3 on Monday.

