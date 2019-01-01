METS AFTER 137 GAMES 2019: 70-67 ***23rd-best NYM w/2005*** — 1973 Mets drop nightcap to PHI 6-3 (Swan takes L in debut); in 5th place at 64-73, 5 1/2 GB STL; last time Mets are 9 under .500. — 2016 Mets are 71-66, 2nd for 2nd Wild Card 1 GB STL after Lugo beats Nats 5-1.

Blogger / Podcaster