New York Mets

Mets Merized

Morning Briefing: Two Cy Young Award Winners Set To Face Off

by: John Jackson Mets Merized Online 1m

Good morning Mets fans! The New York Mets (70-67) took down the Washington Nationals (77-59) 7-3 on Labor Day in the first game of the two teams' three-game series. Now a pair of Cy Young Award wi

Tweets