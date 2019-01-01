New York Mets
Jeurys Familia needs to be on a tight leash
by: John Fox — Mets 360 5m
Mets reliever Jeurys Familia entered the Sunday game against the Phils in the 8th inning, and has happened all too often this year, Familia ended up throwing gasoline on the fire. The score was tie…
Ellis Valentine was an all-star, visited Fantasy Island and endured a career-threatening beaning. All before joining the New York Mets. https://t.co/qgy9c1hpZF
RT @Cookie_Carrasco: I'm launching Punchout Cancer with Cookie. I want to remind families that there is always hope. As I return to the mound, I am pledging $200 for every strikeout in September to childhood cancer research. Join me at the link in my bio https://t.co/z9vJfImAUa https://t.co/g2nQTv6U5R
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Watch Mets minor leaguers get called up to the big... https://t.co/3EEFiFLvth
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: This is pretty funny thing Wilson Ramos did on the... https://t.co/wx72sFdiVT
Can't blame them. It's like seeing Bigfoot down there.So I watched the whole Nats broadcast of the game last night. My absolute favorite part was when the announcers got really quiet right before the game started. Then said, "Sorry, I was distracted by all the chanting." Good job making noise Mets fans (esp. the @The7Line )
Back from vacation! Unfortunately, it would appear the #Mets were also on vacation while I was gone, and put themselves in quite the predicament for a playoff spot.
