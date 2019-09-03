New York Mets

The Mets Police
46166506_thumbnail

You own this Mets jersey: Phil Evans

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 6m

Haven’t done a YOTMJ in a while but since I have to Actually Work (TM) today, seems like a good day to flip this card over.  Thanks to Manny for sending…. @metspolice #mets #metstwitter You wear this Philip Evans jersey. pic.twitter.com/BHsFNb76aP —...

Tweets