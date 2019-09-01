New York Mets

nj.com
46168717_thumbnail

Why ex-New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani believes the Yankees can win the World Series - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 8m

The New York Yankees are tied with the Houston Astros for the best record in baseball. Both clubs are 90-49 entering play Tuesday.

Tweets