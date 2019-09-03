New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
40936399_thumbnail

Press release: Mets, Pete Alonso reach historic game-used merchandise agreement | MLB.com

by: N/A MLB: Mets 1m

FLUSHING, N.Y., September 3, 2019 – The New York Mets today announced that the club has reached a historic game-used merchandise agreement with Pete Alonso. Amazin’ Memorabilia (mets.com/gameused) is now the exclusive source for all Pete Alonso...

Tweets