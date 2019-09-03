New York Mets

Mets and Pete Alonso team up on Game Bed Merch deal

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice

My friends the Mets want you to know that FLUSHING, N.Y., September 3, 2019 – The New York Mets today announced that the club has reached a historic game-used merchandise agreement with Pete Alonso.   Amazin’ Memorabilia (mets.com/gameused) is now...

