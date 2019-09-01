New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Ex-Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez uses ESPN’s ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ to explain head-scratching strategy - nj.com
by: Todderick Hunt | thunt@njadvancemedia .com — NJ.com 30s
Ex-New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez may be one of the most scrutinized former athletes in the world but is a pretty decent baseball analyst for ESPN and FOX Sports.
Tweets
-
Mets name Alderson as Scouting Director! Yep, Bryn Alderson. https://t.co/ukua5s38RyBlogger / Podcaster
-
‘Fiery’ Jeff McNeil is still finding his ideal approach at the plate: https://t.co/sWKA74lLQ2 @deeshathosarNewspaper / Magazine
-
Interesting.Mets have named Bryn Alderson as their director of professional scouting. He had previously served as an assistant to Jim D’Aloia, who will not return. Alderson is Sandy Alderson’s son.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets have named Bryn Alderson as their director of professional scouting. He had previously served as an assistant to Jim D’Aloia, who will not return. Alderson is Sandy Alderson’s son.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
And Radio (dot) com will now be sold to Yahoo for $5.7 B and Mike will buy the Dallas Mavericks (not the NYM )@MikeFrancesa We are so excited to have more @MikeFrancesa on @Radiodotcom! https://t.co/QSo1QRTCHFHumor
-
#Mets starters are 20-9 with a 3.06 ERA (96 earned runs/282.1 innings) in the second half — the best mark in the majors — with 282 strikeouts in that span.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets