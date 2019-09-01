New York Mets

Mets Merized
46171155_thumbnail

Examining the Unusual 2019 Season for Edwin Diaz

by: Derek Reifer Mets Merized Online 3m

Edwin Diaz was supposed to be the best reliever in baseball.When Brodie Van Wagenen made the now-infamous trade in December for Díaz and Robinson Canó, giving up prospects in the process, m

Tweets