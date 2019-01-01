New York Mets
Cespedes, Cano could throw wrench in Mets 2020 plans
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 5m
Some of the Mets' bounty of young bats might not have a place to play regularly next year.
Mets name Alderson as Scouting Director! Yep, Bryn Alderson. https://t.co/ukua5s38RyBlogger / Podcaster
‘Fiery’ Jeff McNeil is still finding his ideal approach at the plate: https://t.co/sWKA74lLQ2 @deeshathosarNewspaper / Magazine
Interesting.Mets have named Bryn Alderson as their director of professional scouting. He had previously served as an assistant to Jim D’Aloia, who will not return. Alderson is Sandy Alderson’s son.Beat Writer / Columnist
And Radio (dot) com will now be sold to Yahoo for $5.7 B and Mike will buy the Dallas Mavericks (not the NYM )@MikeFrancesa We are so excited to have more @MikeFrancesa on @Radiodotcom! https://t.co/QSo1QRTCHFHumor
#Mets starters are 20-9 with a 3.06 ERA (96 earned runs/282.1 innings) in the second half — the best mark in the majors — with 282 strikeouts in that span.Beat Writer / Columnist
