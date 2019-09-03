New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
SNY played hardball when YouTube wanted Ron Darling for Mets broadcast
by: Andrew Marchand — New York Post 8m
For YouTube’s exclusive Mets broadcast on Wednesday afternoon, the service tried to have Ron Darling do the game, but SNY said no, according to sources. Instead, Al Leiter will join F.P.
Tweets
-
Mets name Alderson as Scouting Director! Yep, Bryn Alderson. https://t.co/ukua5s38RyBlogger / Podcaster
-
‘Fiery’ Jeff McNeil is still finding his ideal approach at the plate: https://t.co/sWKA74lLQ2 @deeshathosarNewspaper / Magazine
-
Interesting.Mets have named Bryn Alderson as their director of professional scouting. He had previously served as an assistant to Jim D’Aloia, who will not return. Alderson is Sandy Alderson’s son.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets have named Bryn Alderson as their director of professional scouting. He had previously served as an assistant to Jim D’Aloia, who will not return. Alderson is Sandy Alderson’s son.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
And Radio (dot) com will now be sold to Yahoo for $5.7 B and Mike will buy the Dallas Mavericks (not the NYM )@MikeFrancesa We are so excited to have more @MikeFrancesa on @Radiodotcom! https://t.co/QSo1QRTCHFHumor
-
#Mets starters are 20-9 with a 3.06 ERA (96 earned runs/282.1 innings) in the second half — the best mark in the majors — with 282 strikeouts in that span.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets