New York Mets

Daily News
46173859_thumbnail

‘Fiery’ Jeff McNeil still finding his ideal approach at the plate - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 9m

"I think he was running out of bats,” J.D. Davis said. “He was slamming his bat too many times when he would get out. I think it was a matter of time before he found a good one.”

Tweets