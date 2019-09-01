New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets Activate Robinson Cano From 10-Day Injured List

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 4m

The New York Mets welcomed back a key roster cog on Tuesday afternoon, activating second baseman Robinson Cano (torn left hamstring) from the 10-day injured list.Cano, 36, will not be in the M

Tweets