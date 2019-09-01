New York Mets

Mets Merized

Game Thread: Mets vs. Nationals, 7:05 PM

by: Elliot Teichman Mets Merized Online 4m

Tuesday, September 3, 2019 • 7:05 p.m.Nationals Park • Washington D.C.RHP Jacob deGrom (8-8, 2.66) vs. Max Scherzer (9-5, 2.46)SNY • WCBS 880 AM • ESPN 1050 AMThe Mets have a difficu

Tweets