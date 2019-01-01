New York Mets

Metsblog
45435569_thumbnail

Robinson Cano relieved to return to Mets: 'I'm just happy to be back right now'

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 3m

Robinson Cano is back with the Mets miraculously, but he doesn't view it that way. He worked hard and is ready to impact the team in a crucial month of September.

Tweets