
Open thread: Mets vs. Nationals, 9/3/19
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 5s
Jacob deGrom will face Max Scherzer for the third time in 2019.
Tweets

Enjoy the ballgame!@MetsBooth hey Maj I’m down to your left wearing my Mets cap. Give us a wave! #LFGM !!! @The7LineArmy https://t.co/D81oyYOeE9TV / Radio Network

Callaway on the Cy Young: “It’s about the total season. At the beginning of the season you wouldn’t say deGrom was in the race. His [slump] came early and it seems like Ryu’s came late, but at this point for me it's Jacob deGrom.”Beat Writer / Columnist

This is a friendly "Hey, deGrom and Scherzer are pitching tonight" reminder. 7:05 pm ET first pitch. Howie and Wayne on @wcbs880, Gary and Ron on @SNYtv, Max and the Spanish crew on 1050 AM. Thanks for tuning in.TV / Radio Network

"It’s the entertainment value, the personality, the information and how it’s presented, the language, the interaction — how does that play over the course of six months? Because that’s what matters."‘Educate and entertain the viewers, period’: A night inside the SNY broadcast booth with Gary, Keith and Ron https://t.co/Z8J8azj9Sb https://t.co/uMPGQV0NNsBeat Writer / Columnist

deGrom vs. Scherzer match up for the third time this season as the Mets look to keep their Wild Card hopes alive. https://t.co/3MRwA2gObs ⏰: 7:05 p.m. 📺: SNY 💻: https://t.co/UYInl5ZnbI (➡️ @healthfirstNY)TV / Radio Network

RT @fattlipp: @Metstradamus Jake:Blogger / Podcaster
