New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals FREE LIVE STREAM (9/3/19): How to watch Jacob DeGrom vs. Max Scherzer in MLB baseball online | TV, channel, time, line - nj.com
by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 50s
The New York Mets, led by starting pitcher Jacob deGrom, face the Washington Nationals, led by starting pitcher Max Scherzer, in an MLB regular season game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.
Enjoy the ballgame!@MetsBooth hey Maj I’m down to your left wearing my Mets cap. Give us a wave! #LFGM !!! @The7LineArmy https://t.co/D81oyYOeE9TV / Radio Network
Callaway on the Cy Young: “It’s about the total season. At the beginning of the season you wouldn’t say deGrom was in the race. His [slump] came early and it seems like Ryu’s came late, but at this point for me it's Jacob deGrom.”Beat Writer / Columnist
This is a friendly "Hey, deGrom and Scherzer are pitching tonight" reminder. 7:05 pm ET first pitch. Howie and Wayne on @wcbs880, Gary and Ron on @SNYtv, Max and the Spanish crew on 1050 AM. Thanks for tuning in.TV / Radio Network
"It’s the entertainment value, the personality, the information and how it’s presented, the language, the interaction — how does that play over the course of six months? Because that’s what matters."‘Educate and entertain the viewers, period’: A night inside the SNY broadcast booth with Gary, Keith and Ron https://t.co/Z8J8azj9Sb https://t.co/uMPGQV0NNsBeat Writer / Columnist
deGrom vs. Scherzer match up for the third time this season as the Mets look to keep their Wild Card hopes alive. https://t.co/3MRwA2gObs ⏰: 7:05 p.m. 📺: SNY 💻: https://t.co/UYInl5ZnbI (➡️ @healthfirstNY)TV / Radio Network
RT @fattlipp: @Metstradamus Jake:Blogger / Podcaster
