New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets activate veteran 2B Cano from injured list
by: AP — Fox Sports 5m
The New York Mets have activated second baseman Robinson Cano from the injured list after he missed nearly a month with a torn left hamstring
Tweets
-
The #Mets have won the first two games in which Scherzer and deGrom have faced off this season.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Man, oh man. A deGrom breaking ball bounces straight up into Wilson Ramos's throat. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
JAKE IS BETTER 👏👏👏👏👏Blogger / Podcaster
-
Wilson Ramos actually rates very very well at getting called strikes on high pitches. Case in point right there.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Jake with a 1-2-3 shutdown inning after being given the lead. Love it #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Entering tonight’s game: Scherzer - 2.46 ERA deGrom - 2.66 ERA After four innings tonight: Scherzer - 2.64 ERA deGrom - 2.65 ERABlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets