New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
46179140_thumbnail

Cano back from IL, but not in lineup

by: N/A MLB: Mets 3m

After a brief two-game rehab with Class A Brooklyn, Mets second baseman Robinson Canó was activated from the injured list on Tuesday. Cano, who went on the IL in early August with a left hamstring strain, is not in the starting lineup for tonight's...

Tweets