New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Cano back from IL, but not in lineup
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 3m
After a brief two-game rehab with Class A Brooklyn, Mets second baseman Robinson Canó was activated from the injured list on Tuesday. Cano, who went on the IL in early August with a left hamstring strain, is not in the starting lineup for tonight's...
Tweets
-
The #Mets have won the first two games in which Scherzer and deGrom have faced off this season.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Man, oh man. A deGrom breaking ball bounces straight up into Wilson Ramos's throat. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
JAKE IS BETTER 👏👏👏👏👏Blogger / Podcaster
-
Wilson Ramos actually rates very very well at getting called strikes on high pitches. Case in point right there.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Jake with a 1-2-3 shutdown inning after being given the lead. Love it #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Entering tonight’s game: Scherzer - 2.46 ERA deGrom - 2.66 ERA After four innings tonight: Scherzer - 2.64 ERA deGrom - 2.65 ERABlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets