New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Gil Must Go: if Koosman is shaky the 1969 Mets are doomed
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 7m
I actually feel bad for Gil Hodges. He’s doing the right things now and nothing is working. Tonight he wisely tried brining Jerry Koosman back on short rest after Jerry’s bizarrely bad and short outing the other day – and still no luck. Jerry was...
Tweets
-
The #Mets have won the first two games in which Scherzer and deGrom have faced off this season.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Man, oh man. A deGrom breaking ball bounces straight up into Wilson Ramos's throat. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
JAKE IS BETTER 👏👏👏👏👏Blogger / Podcaster
-
Wilson Ramos actually rates very very well at getting called strikes on high pitches. Case in point right there.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Jake with a 1-2-3 shutdown inning after being given the lead. Love it #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Entering tonight’s game: Scherzer - 2.46 ERA deGrom - 2.66 ERA After four innings tonight: Scherzer - 2.64 ERA deGrom - 2.65 ERABlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets