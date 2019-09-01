New York Mets
Edwin Diaz Caps Off Epic Mets Bullpen Meltdown
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 6m
This was a show down not just of the past two Cy Young winners in the National League. In many ways, it was a showdown between the two pitchers who could finish 1-2 in this year’s Cy Young vo…
It was a meltdown to remember. Or forget. Whichever one suits your apathy for the Mets. Mets blow 6-run lead in ninth inning in crushing loss to Nationals: https://t.co/XoYHTtG6Fm @deeshathosarNewspaper / Magazine
"The Washington Nationals are for real." - @TheBigHurt_35 Are the @Mets out of the playoff race after tonight's loss? Will the @Nationals make the postseason? 🤔TV / Radio Network
RT @GreggHenglein: Wednesday's @NewsdaySports #mets implosion edition POISON PEN Diaz & Co. blow 6-run lead in 9th against Nationals @timbhealey @DPLennon Also Paxton stellar, #yankees wallop 5 homers in rout @eboland11 Serena cruises at #USOpen @meanbarb #MLB @APSE_sportmedia https://t.co/Q3eRfayMRBBeat Writer / Columnist
Mets fandomBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @MLByahoosports: Here's a break down of the Mets' colossal bullpen collapse. ➡️ https://t.co/8fEVsYSnXkBeat Writer / Columnist
Thinking how Callaway could have handled that 9th inning differently (maybe let Diaz have it from the jump, chance to feel good finishing out a game?), but screw it... Any bullpen should be able to record 3 outs before giving up 7 runs. It's on the personnel at a certain point.Beat Writer / Columnist
