New York Mets

Mets 'pen chalks up 7 in 9th for walk-off loss

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 11m

The Mets’ bullpen melted down in an 11-10 loss to the Nationals on Tuesday, allowing the Nats to overcome a six-run deficit in the ninth inning. With the Mets leading, 10-4, heading into the ninth, reliever Paul Sewald allowed hits to four of the...

