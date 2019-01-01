New York Mets
Twitter reacts to Mets’ epic collapse against Nationals
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 1m
The New York Mets sunk to a new low by blowing a six-run lead in the 9th inning of Tuesday night's game against the Washington Nationals. Just when Mets fans were feeling great about the offense scoring five in the ninth to take a 10-4 lead, their...
It was a meltdown to remember. Or forget. Whichever one suits your apathy for the Mets. Mets blow 6-run lead in ninth inning in crushing loss to Nationals: https://t.co/XoYHTtG6Fm @deeshathosarNewspaper / Magazine
"The Washington Nationals are for real." - @TheBigHurt_35 Are the @Mets out of the playoff race after tonight's loss? Will the @Nationals make the postseason? 🤔TV / Radio Network
RT @GreggHenglein: Wednesday's @NewsdaySports #mets implosion edition POISON PEN Diaz & Co. blow 6-run lead in 9th against Nationals @timbhealey @DPLennon Also Paxton stellar, #yankees wallop 5 homers in rout @eboland11 Serena cruises at #USOpen @meanbarb #MLB @APSE_sportmedia https://t.co/Q3eRfayMRBBeat Writer / Columnist
Mets fandomBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @MLByahoosports: Here's a break down of the Mets' colossal bullpen collapse. ➡️ https://t.co/8fEVsYSnXkBeat Writer / Columnist
Thinking how Callaway could have handled that 9th inning differently (maybe let Diaz have it from the jump, chance to feel good finishing out a game?), but screw it... Any bullpen should be able to record 3 outs before giving up 7 runs. It's on the personnel at a certain point.Beat Writer / Columnist
