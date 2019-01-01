New York Mets

ESPN
Nats, down 6 in 9th, stun Mets in wild walk-off

Associated Press

Kurt Suzuki capped the largest ninth-inning comeback in Nationals history with a game-ending, three-run homer, helping Washington score seven runs in its final at-bat to beat the New York Mets 11-10 on Tuesday night.

