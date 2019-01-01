New York Mets
Mets Ninth-Inning Bullpen Implosion Special Even By Mets Standards
by: Chris Thompson — Deadspin 3m
My God, the Mets. Phew. The hell they entered Tuesday night is a special, Mets-only hell. There are excruciating losses, and then there’s watching in horror as a sure-fire victory leaps out of the bag and lays waste to the dwindling hopes of your...
I think this sums it up:OH NO
They didn't help either
Horrible loss by the Mets tonight. It is going to be hard to believe this team is any kind of contender anymore
The Mets are eight games under .500 when Jacob deGrom starts, and the bullpen has an ERA of nearly 8.00 in his starts
Hard to fathom what occurred tonight at Nationals Park
'Like a bad dream': Mets suffer their most brutal loss of the season at the worst time
